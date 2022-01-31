PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.52 on Monday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average of $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

