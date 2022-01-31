Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth $214,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $35.40 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $659.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

