PegNet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,807.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 66.6% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $88,674.06 and approximately $1,807.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.19 or 0.06965709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.22 or 0.99870827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006784 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

