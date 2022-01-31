PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 5.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

