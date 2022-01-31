Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 887,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,924,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 389,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 139,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.