Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $10.31 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

