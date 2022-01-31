Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 799,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBTC opened at $10.03 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

