PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PTALF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Monday. 55,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,617. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
PetroTal Company Profile
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.