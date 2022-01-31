PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PTALF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Monday. 55,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,617. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

