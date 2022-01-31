PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of PCLOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.72. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.33.
About PharmaCielo
