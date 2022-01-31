PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of PCLOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.72. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.