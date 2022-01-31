Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,174 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Photronics were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Photronics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.