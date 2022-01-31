Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,738,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.