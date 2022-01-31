PieDAO DEFI++ Market Cap Achieves $863,041.41 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00006700 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $863,041.41 and approximately $1,886.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

