Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $17.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.74. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,684. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.57. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

