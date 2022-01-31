Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $131,332,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $15.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $472.01. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.84 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

