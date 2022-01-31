PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Up 72.9% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $147,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

