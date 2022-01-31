Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PPBN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

