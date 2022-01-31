Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PPBN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
