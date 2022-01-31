Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 135.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.09 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 21.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

