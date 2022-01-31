Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 135.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.09 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 21.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).
See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.