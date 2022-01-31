Piper Sandler Weighs in on ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.73 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

