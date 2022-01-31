Piper Sandler Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

SLG opened at $71.97 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

