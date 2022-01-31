Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Plains GP by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 25.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.53 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.