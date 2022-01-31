Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $169,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Plug Power stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.