Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

