PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBTHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

