Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 4.2% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $58,226,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.57. 66,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,260. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

