Porvair plc (LON:PRV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 684.16 ($9.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.87 million and a PE ratio of 31.65. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 487.26 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 772 ($10.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 703.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

