Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 375,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.