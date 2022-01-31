Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Down 27.2% in January

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. 803,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

