Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.93 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $7,586,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,442 shares of company stock worth $15,430,248.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

