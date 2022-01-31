Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $16.71 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

