Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 154.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $386.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

