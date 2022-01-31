Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

OMCL opened at $148.22 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock worth $9,868,073. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

