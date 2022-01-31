Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 254.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVO opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

