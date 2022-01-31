Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 473,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 405,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,336,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $949,698 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.