Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $47.42 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

