Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.