Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $403.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

