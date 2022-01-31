Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,295 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MannKind by 199.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 72.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,689 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNKD stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $891.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

