Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after buying an additional 302,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

