Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,143,000.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.85.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.55 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

