PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Up 56.8% in January

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PTIC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

