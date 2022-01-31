Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Proton has a total market capitalization of $86.69 million and $2.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00112353 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,364,611,016 coins and its circulating supply is 9,004,971,496 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

