PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.03 Million

Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $136.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $535.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.90 million to $535.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $721.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTCT. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 615,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $66.01.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $30,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,131 shares of company stock worth $685,640. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

