Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.