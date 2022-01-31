Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $797.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

