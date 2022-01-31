Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 53.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $129.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.