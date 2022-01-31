Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 25,880 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.