Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 121,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,613. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

