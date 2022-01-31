Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

PYXS opened at $8.41 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81). Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.