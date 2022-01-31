Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.31 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.89 and a 200-day moving average of $415.90.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.