Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.